Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW)

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 125 ($1.53) target price on the homebuilder’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.84% from the stock’s previous close.

TW has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.40) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 180 ($2.20) to GBX 170 ($2.07) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taylor Wimpey presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 139.50 ($1.70).

Taylor Wimpey Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TW opened at GBX 117 ($1.43) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 733.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Taylor Wimpey has a one year low of GBX 80.64 ($0.98) and a one year high of GBX 179.70 ($2.19). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 104.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 106.35.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

