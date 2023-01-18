Bellatrix Exploration (TSE:BXE) Trading Down 5%

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd (TSE:BXE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BXE)’s stock price dropped 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 81,610 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 76,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Bellatrix Exploration Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.53 million and a P/E ratio of -0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34.

About Bellatrix Exploration

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing its two core resource plays, the Cardium and the Spirit River in Western Canada.

