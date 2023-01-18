bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Shares Up 5.1%

bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF – Get Rating) shot up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $108.50 and last traded at $108.50. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.26.

Several brokerages have commented on BMXMF. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on bioMérieux from €108.00 ($117.39) to €109.00 ($118.48) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Societe Generale upgraded bioMérieux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on bioMérieux from €89.70 ($97.50) to €92.50 ($100.54) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

bioMérieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for the diagnosis of infectious diseases in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers systems, which use biological samples to diagnose infectious diseases, cardiovascular pathologies, and various cancers; and microbiological testing of manufacturing primarily for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and veterinary sectors.

