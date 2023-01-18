Biotest Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BIO) Trading Down 0.2%

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BIO – Get Rating) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €42.80 ($46.52) and last traded at €42.80 ($46.52). Approximately 70 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at €42.90 ($46.63).

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is €42.95 and its 200-day moving average price is €42.52. The company has a market capitalization of $844.85 million and a PE ratio of -31.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.90.

About Biotest Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Rating)

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells biological medicines in Germany and internationally. It operates through Therapy, Plasma & Services, and Other segments. The company offers its products in hematology, clinical immunology, and intensive care medicine areas. Its products include Haemoctin and Vihuma for the treatment of haemophilia A acute therapy and prophylaxis; and Haemonine for haemophilia B acute therapy and prophylaxis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biotest Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotest Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.