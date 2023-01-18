BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BECO) Stock Price Up 0.1%

BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BECO – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.45 and last traded at $21.42. Approximately 724 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 5,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.40.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.53 and its 200-day moving average is $19.77.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF by 116.3% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 19,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,430 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF by 758.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period.

