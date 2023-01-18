Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.95

Shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.95 and traded as high as $13.05. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund shares last traded at $12.87, with a volume of 70,319 shares changing hands.
Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.95.
Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.
About Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund
Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (BSL)
