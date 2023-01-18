Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.95

Shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.95 and traded as high as $13.05. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund shares last traded at $12.87, with a volume of 70,319 shares changing hands.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.95.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund

About Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000.

(Get Rating)

Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

