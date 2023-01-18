Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) Short Interest Up 1,476.1% in December

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 145,000 shares, an increase of 1,476.1% from the December 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BGB stock opened at $11.02 on Wednesday. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $13.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.06.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund

About Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 10.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 14.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co raised its position in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 3.5% during the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 58,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

