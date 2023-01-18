Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) Short Interest Up 1,476.1% in December

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 145,000 shares, an increase of 1,476.1% from the December 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Stock Performance
Shares of BGB stock opened at $11.02 on Wednesday. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $13.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.06.
Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.26%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund
About Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund
Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (BGB)
- Cathie Wood Is Buying These Stocks, Should You?
- Tritium Is the Largest DC EV Charger Maker You’ve Never Heard Of
- Thor Industries Hammered Its Numbers. Is it a Buy?
- United Airlines Soars Ahead of Earnings…Time to Deplane?
- Is Dividend King PPG Industries A Buy Before Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.