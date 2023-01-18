BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$13.89 and last traded at C$13.89. 124,413 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 192,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.86.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$13.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.64.

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th.

