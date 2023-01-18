BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT) Trading Up 1%

Shares of BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT – Get Rating) were up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 23.53 and last traded at 23.46. Approximately 5,626 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 11,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at 23.22.

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 23.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is 24.74.

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.