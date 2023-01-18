BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW) Trading 0.2% Higher

BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$14.31 and last traded at C$14.31. 910 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 1,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.28.

BMO US Put Write ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.87.

BMO US Put Write ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%.

Featured Stories

