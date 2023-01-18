BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BKUI) Shares Up 0.1%

BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BKUI – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.03 and last traded at $49.03. 68 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.00.

BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.88.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BKUI – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 2.42% of BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

