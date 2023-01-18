Boku (LON:BOKU) Trading Up 3.5%

Boku, Inc. (LON:BOKU – Get Rating) shares were up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 149.95 ($1.83) and last traded at GBX 147.50 ($1.80). Approximately 120,431 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 714,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 142.50 ($1.74).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.26) price objective on shares of Boku in a research note on Tuesday.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 134.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 115.68. The company has a market cap of £454.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,625.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Boku, Inc provides mobile billing and payment solutions for mobile network operators and merchants. Its solutions enable consumers to make online payments using their mobile devices. The company offers digital payments solutions, including mobile wallets, real-time payments schemes, and direct carrier billing for merchants.

