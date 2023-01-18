Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.67.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Boot Barn to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Boot Barn to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Boot Barn

In related news, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.34 per share, for a total transaction of $130,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,948.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Boot Barn

Boot Barn Trading Down 2.1 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Corvex Management LP bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,454,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 162.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 581,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,061,000 after purchasing an additional 360,173 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,805,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 35.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 878,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,381,000 after purchasing an additional 228,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 191.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,524,000 after purchasing an additional 214,704 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $73.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.95. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $107.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.25.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $351.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Articles

