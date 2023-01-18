Brio Consultants LLC Cuts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Brio Consultants LLC decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,773 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the quarter. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,089,669,000 after purchasing an additional 90,167,792 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,944.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,370,223,000 after purchasing an additional 57,043,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Trading Down 2.1 %

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,428 shares of company stock valued at $5,077,578 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $96.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $170.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

