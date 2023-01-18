British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Insider Bhavesh Mistry Acquires 34 Shares

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND – Get Rating) insider Bhavesh Mistry acquired 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 436 ($5.32) per share, with a total value of £148.24 ($180.89).

Bhavesh Mistry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 14th, Bhavesh Mistry bought 37 shares of British Land stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 402 ($4.91) per share, for a total transaction of £148.74 ($181.50).

British Land Stock Performance

LON:BLND opened at GBX 441.60 ($5.39) on Wednesday. British Land Company Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 317.80 ($3.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 563.80 ($6.88). The stock has a market cap of £4.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 736.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 402.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 410.59.

British Land Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th were paid a GBX 11.60 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 24th. British Land’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.59) price target on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

