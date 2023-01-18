Britvic (LON:BVIC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Britvic (LON:BVIC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 950 ($11.59) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.41% from the stock’s previous close.

BVIC has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 830 ($10.13) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 935 ($11.41) price target on shares of Britvic in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 980 ($11.96).

Get Britvic alerts:

Britvic Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of LON:BVIC opened at GBX 789 ($9.63) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £2.05 billion and a PE ratio of 1,488.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 786.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 787.99. Britvic has a fifty-two week low of GBX 697.50 ($8.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 945 ($11.53). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.39.

Insider Transactions at Britvic

About Britvic

In other news, insider Simon Litherland sold 9,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 811 ($9.90), for a total transaction of £77,418.06 ($94,469.87).

(Get Rating)

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company offers its products under the 7UP, Aqua Libra, Ballygowan, Britvic, drench, Robinsons, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, The London Essence, Mathieu Teisseire, Mountain Dew, Pepsi MAX, Plenish, Purdey's, Rockstar, R.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.