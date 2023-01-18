Brixton Metals (CVE:BBB) Shares Down 11.1%

Shares of Brixton Metals Co. (CVE:BBB – Get Rating) dropped 11.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 973,498 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 551,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The company has a market cap of C$93.25 million and a PE ratio of -7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.19.

Brixton Metals Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and cobalt deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Thorn Gold-Copper-Silver Project covering approximately 2,863 square kilometers located in Northwest British Columbia; the Hog Heaven Silver-Gold-Copper Project consists of approximately 6400 acres and is located in Northwest Montana; Langis-Hudson Bay Silver-Cobalt Project located in Northeast Ontario; and holds a 100% interest in Atlin Goldfields Project consisting of 142 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 950 square kilometers located in Northwest British Columbia.

