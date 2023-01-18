Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $667.37.

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Broadcom Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Broadcom by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,420,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,528,063,000 after buying an additional 1,191,113 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Broadcom by 159.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,104,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $490,478,000 after buying an additional 679,250 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after buying an additional 488,405 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 442.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $264,184,000 after buying an additional 485,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 919,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $408,113,000 after buying an additional 438,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $579.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $545.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $512.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $645.31. The firm has a market cap of $242.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom will post 37.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.