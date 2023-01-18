Brokerages Set Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Target Price at $32.26

Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.26.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALLY. TheStreet downgraded Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler raised Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Marjorie Magner purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $54,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,190.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ally Financial

Ally Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 113,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 9,972 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 3,235.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 92,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 90,100 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 184,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 43,074 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,295,000. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $27.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.56. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $22.34 and a 1 year high of $52.92. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.