Brokerages Set Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Target Price at $32.26

Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.26.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALLY. TheStreet downgraded Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler raised Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Marjorie Magner purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $54,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,190.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
Ally Financial Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of ALLY stock opened at $27.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.56. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $22.34 and a 1 year high of $52.92. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.27.
Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.
Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.
