Brokerages Set Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG) Target Price at $8.68

Shares of Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.68.
GBTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.10 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.
Insider Activity at Global Business Travel Group
In other Global Business Travel Group news, CFO Martine Gerow purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 24,700 shares of company stock valued at $128,442 over the last 90 days. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Global Business Travel Group
Global Business Travel Group Stock Performance
GBTG stock opened at $6.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average of $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Global Business Travel Group has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $10.01.
Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $488.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Business Travel Group will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Global Business Travel Group
Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States of America and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Business Travel Group (GBTG)
- Cathie Wood Is Buying These Stocks, Should You?
- Thor Industries Hammered Its Numbers. Is it a Buy?
- Tritium Is the Largest DC EV Charger Maker You’ve Never Heard Of
- United Airlines Soars Ahead of Earnings…Time to Deplane?
- Is Dividend King PPG Industries A Buy Before Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Global Business Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Business Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.