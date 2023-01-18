Brokerages Set Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG) Target Price at $8.68

Shares of Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.68.

GBTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.10 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

In other Global Business Travel Group news, CFO Martine Gerow purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 24,700 shares of company stock valued at $128,442 over the last 90 days. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. purchased a new stake in Global Business Travel Group in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Global Business Travel Group in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Business Travel Group in the second quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Business Travel Group in the second quarter worth about $327,000. 15.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GBTG stock opened at $6.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average of $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Global Business Travel Group has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $10.01.

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $488.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Business Travel Group will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States of America and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

