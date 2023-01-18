Brokerages Set Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) PT at $8.25

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HARP shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics to $1.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial cut Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harpoon Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 571.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 73.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 14,149 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 129.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 32,821 shares in the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harpoon Therapeutics Stock Up 16.6 %

HARP opened at $0.97 on Friday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $6.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.36.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.25. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 220.41% and a negative return on equity of 198.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.