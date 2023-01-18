Brokerages Set InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) PT at $46.17

Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.17.

INMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of InMode in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of InMode in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

InMode Stock Up 7.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ INMD opened at $35.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.10. InMode has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $54.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 2.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InMode

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The healthcare company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $121.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.70 million. InMode had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 40.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that InMode will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INMD. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in InMode in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of InMode during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

About InMode

(Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Further Reading

