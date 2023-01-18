Brokerages Set Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Price Target at $16.17

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.17.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th.
In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,642,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,284,404. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $2.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Taysha Gene Therapies has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $9.49. The company has a market cap of $143.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.29.
Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.25. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.
