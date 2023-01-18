Brokerages Set Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Price Target at $29.00

Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

ZWS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Institutional Trading of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,927,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,226,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,554,000 after buying an additional 404,471 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 222,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after buying an additional 51,960 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the second quarter worth $150,000. 74.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Down 1.5 %

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock opened at $22.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.27. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 52 week low of $20.65 and a 52 week high of $36.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a positive return on equity of 26.79% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $417.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently -254.55%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

Featured Stories

