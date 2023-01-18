Brokers Offer Predictions for The Bank of New York Mellon Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Bank of New York Mellon in a report issued on Saturday, January 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.36. The consensus estimate for Bank of New York Mellon’s current full-year earnings is $4.63 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.04.

Shares of BK opened at $49.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $64.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.6% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 17.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 51.03%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

