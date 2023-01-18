Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.60.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bankshares cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BIP opened at $34.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.12 and a beta of 0.82. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1 year low of $30.03 and a 1 year high of $46.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.18.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 553.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 58.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

