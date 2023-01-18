Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $220.79.

BURL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Loop Capital raised Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jeffrey Laub sold 2,917 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.63, for a total value of $570,652.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,168.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores Trading Up 1.9 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 33.2% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $229.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.87. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $106.47 and a twelve month high of $243.94. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 37.58%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company's stores offer fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, baby, beauty, footwear, accessories, home, toys, gifts, and coats. As of October 29, 2022, it operated 893 stores in 46 states and Puerto Rico principally under the Burlington Stores name.

