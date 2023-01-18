BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Trims Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 38.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,681 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 31,459 shares during the quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.29.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Down 2.1 %

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,428 shares of company stock valued at $5,077,578 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $96.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $170.83. The company has a market capitalization of $979.87 billion, a PE ratio of 88.16, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.59.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.