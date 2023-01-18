Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 (NASDAQ:CCTSU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTSU – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.29 and last traded at $10.29. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.09.

Institutional Trading of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTSU – Get Rating) by 2,917.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,835 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Company Profile

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-based healthcare industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

