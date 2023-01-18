Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 70,898 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,039.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,898 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.9% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,872.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,292,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,856,000 after purchasing an additional 17,365,189 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,899.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,677,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $654,531,000 after buying an additional 6,343,615 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,861.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,489,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $431,640,000 after buying an additional 4,260,344 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,615.7% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 3,047,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $292,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 2,900,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $278,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Down 0.7 %

Alphabet stock opened at $92.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.