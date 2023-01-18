Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Short Interest Update

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,300 shares, an increase of 16,160.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 271,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Carlsberg A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,117.00 to 1,162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,160.00 to 1,070.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,000.00 to 950.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,035.33.

OTCMKTS:CABGY opened at $28.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.04 and a 200-day moving average of $25.43. Carlsberg A/S has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $34.19.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.

