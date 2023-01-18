Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Holdings Decreased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Carter Bankshares were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carter Bankshares during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Carter Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Carter Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Carter Bankshares by 389.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Carter Bankshares during the second quarter valued at $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Carter Bankshares alerts:

Carter Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CARE opened at $16.37 on Wednesday. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.58 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.68 million, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carter Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CARE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. Carter Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $42.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.75 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carter Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CARE shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Carter Bankshares in a research report on Monday, December 5th. DA Davidson cut Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.