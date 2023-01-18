Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 6,525.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,834 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,595 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cavco Industries by 75.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 10,691 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 5.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 25.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 58.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CVCO. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $335.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Cavco Industries Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CVCO stock opened at $261.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.67. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.47 and a twelve month high of $305.21.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $3.42. The business had revenue of $577.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.30 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.72%. Equities research analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 27.16 EPS for the current year.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, and MidCountry brands.

