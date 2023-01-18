C&C Group (LON:CCR) Price Target Cut to GBX 200

C&C Group (LON:CCR – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 230 ($2.81) to GBX 200 ($2.44) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.63% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Shares of CCR stock opened at GBX 165.80 ($2.02) on Monday. C&C Group has a 1-year low of GBX 141.25 ($1.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 245.60 ($3.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 176.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 174.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £651.56 million and a PE ratio of 1,105.33.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

