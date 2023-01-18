Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Short Interest Update

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a growth of 6,633.7% from the December 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 537,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cemtrex

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Cemtrex as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cemtrex in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cemtrex Stock Performance

CETX stock opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cemtrex has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average is $0.23. The company has a market cap of $5.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.00.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.24 million during the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 25.90% and a negative return on equity of 71.21%.

Cemtrex Company Profile

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

