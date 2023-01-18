Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.53

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.53 and traded as high as $22.17. Central Valley Community Bancorp shares last traded at $21.95, with a volume of 8,683 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th.
Central Valley Community Bancorp Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $257.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Institutional Trading of Central Valley Community Bancorp
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sharper & Granite LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 594,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,532,000 after buying an additional 13,136 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 98,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 518,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 7.7% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 37,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.23% of the company’s stock.
Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile
Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.
