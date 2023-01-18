Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.53

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.53 and traded as high as $22.17. Central Valley Community Bancorp shares last traded at $21.95, with a volume of 8,683 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $257.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Institutional Trading of Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CVCY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 30.18% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $21.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sharper & Granite LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 594,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,532,000 after buying an additional 13,136 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 98,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 518,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 7.7% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 37,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

