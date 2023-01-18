CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC) Insider Max Royde Buys 14,184 Shares

CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC – Get Rating) insider Max Royde bought 14,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 154 ($1.88) per share, for a total transaction of £21,843.36 ($26,654.50).

Max Royde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 11th, Max Royde acquired 17,015 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 154 ($1.88) per share, with a total value of £26,203.10 ($31,974.50).

On Thursday, December 29th, Max Royde bought 25,318 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 149 ($1.82) per share, with a total value of £37,723.82 ($46,032.73).

On Tuesday, December 20th, Max Royde bought 13,500 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 144 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £19,440 ($23,721.78).

On Tuesday, December 13th, Max Royde purchased 125,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.68) per share, with a total value of £172,500 ($210,494.20).

On Monday, November 28th, Max Royde acquired 334,819 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.64) per share, for a total transaction of £448,657.46 ($547,477.07).

On Friday, November 25th, Max Royde purchased 350,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of £455,000 ($555,216.60).

On Friday, October 21st, Max Royde bought 20,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of £25,600 ($31,238.56).

CentralNic Group Price Performance

CentralNic Group stock opened at GBX 154 ($1.88) on Wednesday. CentralNic Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 106.50 ($1.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 160 ($1.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.97, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 139.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 127.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £444.54 million and a PE ratio of 5,133.33.

CentralNic Group Company Profile

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.05) target price on shares of CentralNic Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The company's Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.

