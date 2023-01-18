Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a growth of 22,000.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 80 ($0.98) to GBX 85 ($1.04) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Centrica from GBX 140 ($1.71) to GBX 130 ($1.59) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Centrica from GBX 130 ($1.59) to GBX 135 ($1.65) in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

Get Centrica alerts:

Centrica Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Centrica stock opened at $4.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.93. Centrica has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $4.93.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.