Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRGU) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRGU – Get Rating) traded down 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.23 and last traded at $10.23. 100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.

Chain Bridge I Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.13.

Institutional Trading of Chain Bridge I

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chain Bridge I stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRGU – Get Rating) by 83.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Chain Bridge I were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Chain Bridge I

Chain Bridge I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus on partnering with a technology company that will advance the United States national security and intelligence interests.

