ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.64.

CHPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of ChargePoint to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty cut their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

NYSE CHPT opened at $12.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. ChargePoint has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Michael Linse sold 508,101 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $5,121,658.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $27,848.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 432,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,870,054.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Linse sold 508,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $5,121,658.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 736,621 shares of company stock valued at $7,362,337. Company insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the second quarter worth $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the third quarter worth $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

See Also

