Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Short Interest Up 1,950.0% in December

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 1,950.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSSEP opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a one year low of $20.18 and a one year high of $27.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.07.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a $0.2031 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

