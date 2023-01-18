China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.50

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.50 and traded as high as $6.97. China Automotive Systems shares last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 155,025 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Greenridge Global cut shares of China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered China Automotive Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded China Automotive Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.
China Automotive Systems Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $206.97 million, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day moving average is $4.50.
Institutional Trading of China Automotive Systems
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Automotive Systems stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 48,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.16% of China Automotive Systems as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
China Automotive Systems Company Profile
China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.
See Also
