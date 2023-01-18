China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.50

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.50 and traded as high as $6.97. China Automotive Systems shares last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 155,025 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Greenridge Global cut shares of China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered China Automotive Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded China Automotive Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Get China Automotive Systems alerts:

China Automotive Systems Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $206.97 million, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day moving average is $4.50.

Institutional Trading of China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems ( NASDAQ:CAAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.20. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $137.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that China Automotive Systems, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Automotive Systems stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 48,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.16% of China Automotive Systems as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.