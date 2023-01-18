China Evergrande Group (OTCMKTS:EGRNF) Trading 10% Higher

China Evergrande Group (OTCMKTS:EGRNF – Get Rating) traded up 10% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.11. 87,294 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 97,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

China Evergrande Group Trading Up 10.0 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.09.

About China Evergrande Group

China Evergrande Group, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the property development business in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Property Development, Property Investment, Property Management Services, and Other Businesses. It is involved in the development of residential properties, as well as other businesses, including property investment, property management, property construction, new energy vehicle, hotel operation, finance, internet, cultural tourism, and health businesses.

