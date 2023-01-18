Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth $72,341,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Cintas by 8,140.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,609,000 after acquiring an additional 170,939 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Cintas by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,967,000 after acquiring an additional 159,396 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Cintas by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 251,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,819,000 after acquiring an additional 98,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Cintas by 726.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 100,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,370,000 after acquiring an additional 87,936 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTAS. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.10.

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at $10,376,043.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $444.88 on Wednesday. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $343.86 and a one year high of $470.23. The company has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $450.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $422.98.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 37.43%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

