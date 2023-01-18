Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its position in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,600 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Civista Bancshares were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 11.2% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 279,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 28,158 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 58.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 78.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $2,032,000. 49.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Allen R. Nickles sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,269,517.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Civista Bancshares Stock Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on Civista Bancshares to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Hovde Group raised their target price on Civista Bancshares to $26.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Civista Bancshares to $25.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Shares of CIVB stock opened at $22.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $355.27 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.06. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $25.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $36.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.80 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 28.59%. Analysts expect that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Civista Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

