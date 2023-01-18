Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CETY) Short Interest Up 6,700.0% in December

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CETY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,000 shares, a growth of 6,700.0% from the December 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,505,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Clean Energy Technologies Stock Performance

Clean Energy Technologies stock opened at $0.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05. Clean Energy Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.14.

Clean Energy Technologies Company Profile

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of renewable and energy efficient products and solutions. The Clean Energy HRS segment includes waste heat recovery, waste to energy, China liquefied natural gas initiatives, and engineering and consulting services. The Cety Europe segment offers services to European countries.

