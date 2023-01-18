Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Major Shareholder Buys $458,700.00 in Stock

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 330,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $458,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,001,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,892,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Clear Channel Outdoor Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE CCO opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $4.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $633.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.28.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $602.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.35 million. Analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.25 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.65 to $1.10 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCO. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,508,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 1,335.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 3,926,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,990 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 786.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 3,725,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,329,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,276 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,671,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,643 shares during the period.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

