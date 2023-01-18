Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Trading Down 1.4%

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Rating) traded down 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.26 and last traded at $7.26. 6,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 19,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.36.

Coda Octopus Group Trading Up 3.4 %

The company has a market cap of $81.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coda Octopus Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 241,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 13.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,243 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 37.1% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 52,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 14,270 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coda Octopus Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coda Octopus Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Coda Octopus Group Company Profile

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for 3D imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

