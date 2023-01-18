Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) by 80.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 587,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,431,758 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Codexis were worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CDXS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Codexis by 20.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Codexis by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Codexis by 517.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Codexis by 55.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 11,784 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Codexis by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,183,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,885,000 after acquiring an additional 38,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

CDXS stock opened at $6.07 on Wednesday. Codexis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.72 million, a P/E ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.64.

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Codexis had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $34.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.41 million. On average, analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Codexis from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

In related news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $202,855.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 863,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,904,878.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $197,509.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 943,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,376.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $202,855.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 863,535 shares in the company, valued at $4,904,878.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,215 shares of company stock valued at $625,548. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

