Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.58.

CL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 130.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 49,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 27,882 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 675,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,217,000 after purchasing an additional 22,371 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.5 %

CL opened at $78.23 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $85.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.88.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.74%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

